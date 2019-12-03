Earlier this week, Jordynne Grace revealed some comments that ECW icon The Sandman made about women's wrestling. At a WrestleCade Supershow event that had Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung (who replaced Tessa Blanchard, who was unable to compete that evening due to doctor's orders) vs. Jordynne Grace in the main event, Sandman told Grace that 'women main eventing is wrong' and 'any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree.'

Grace's full tweet stated, "Hey remember that time The Sandman came up to four women about to main event to tell us that women main eventing is 'wrong' and 'any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree'? Was this in 1998? No, it was tonight. December 2019."

Following the statement, a number of personalities from the wrestling world spoke out against The Sandman, including Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Madison Rayne. Tessa also responded to The Sandman's comments by cutting a promo prior to the match taking place.

"I was in the back earlier tonight, and I had to listen to an old ECW guy who used to have a beer in his hand talk about how women shouldn't be main eventing this event, or any event," Tessa stated. "And that led to him saying it is not because he didn't have faith in these women but because he didn't have faith in you fans.

"Now, I don't know about you guys, but it is 2020 and I think that is a crock of horsesh*t. Because the women in this ring right now are some of the best women's wrestlers, no, they are some of the best wrestlers in this business. Look around, you're looking at some of the women that have traveled the world and gone different countries and held notable titles in notable companies all over the entire world. Now, I don't know about you, but I can't think of anybody better to main event."

Tessa is currently scheduled to face Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill on Sunday, January 12th.