We're coming upon the one year anniversary of AEW officially being founded and the one-year anniversary or many of their performers. Scorpio Sky of SCU talked how things are after one year in AEW when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It's absolutely crazy that it's already been a year. It's gone so fast and 2019 just flew by especially since we started TV. It's busier and busier as we're on the road every week," said Sky. "But I'm absolutely loving it – this is what I dreamed of. As crazy as it sounds, I'm living the life that I dreamt of when I was 10 years old. I'm thankful and wanting to keep it going."

As for when he found out AEW was going to be a real thing, Sky said, "There were rumblings late last year, but nothing was for sure until 2019 came and that's when I was presented a contract. It was an opportunity of a lifetime so I went ahead and signed it and the rest is history."

Since becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho has had three title defenses against three different opponents. Sky was the latest of those as they wrestled last week on Dynamite and Sky talked about stepping in the ring with the champ.

"The biggest match of his career in more ways than one. First off, I grew up a Chris Jericho fan. I was a guy who dressed up as Chris Jericho in high school for Halloween, conspiracy victim sign and all," revealed Sky. "It wasn't just the match but we had the promos before which I was extremely nervous about because he's one of the best talkers of all-time. To go jab-for-jab word-for-word with him was intimidating but I was happy with the way it came out."

Sky noted that he mentioned the Paragon of Virtue line that Jericho used to use and talked about how he's a fan of Jericho's character and in-ring work.

"To get in there and go toe-to-toe with one of my favorite wrestlers was incredible. It was a lot of fun and intimidating. It was a huge opportunity for me to show potentially – obviously I lost the match – but I could potentially main event TVs and PPVs and hopefully maybe one day be the world champion. That was the ultimate goal," said Sky who added that Jericho's only AEW loss was in that tag match that he pinned him in.

Fellow SCU member Christopher Daniels has made it no secret of his quest for singles gold and Sky was asked if there's any friction between him and Daniels.

"No, no friction. Christopher Daniels is going to have his shot as you don't have a talent like Christopher Daniels in your company long before he is a champion," said Sky. "So, whether it be the world championship or if they eventually add another championship, he'll get that one. Or who knows: if Frankie and I lose the titles and Daniels and I go after the tag team titles or him and Daniels go after their fifth tag team championship. Who knows?"

Sky also mentioned how people on Twitter don't think he deserved a title shot but Jericho challenged him, not the other way around.

Sky brought up the possibility of AEW adding another championship and was asked if MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring could potentially become a secondary title.

"I don't know if that's the plan and if I had to belt on that, I would say no," stated Sky. "That's an MJF thing and maybe a King of the Ring type thing. It's his now and now we move onto the next situation."

