Last week, Jorge Arias, a.k.a. Sin Cara, was released by WWE. With three years reportedly left on his deal, WWE granted his request from the month before after believing his talent wasn't being utilized.

Arias is currently under a 90-day non-compete and is not free to wrestle elsewhere until March. Despite that, he showed up at AAA's Guerra de Titane event over the weekend. Using the same name and mask he wore in WWE, the former WWE star ran to the ring to save Pagano and stated that AAA was his new home.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has not given Arias the right to use the "Sin Cara" name since they own it.

WWE was open to releasing Arias as they saw him as a talent who won't be headed to AEW, or - in WWE's view - wouldn't help the promotion. It was also reported that Arias is close with Alberto El Patron and could be interested in working with the Combate Americas MMA promotion.

Meltzer went on to state that the situation with Arias and AAA is being watched carefully.

