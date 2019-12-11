During tonight's AEW Dark tapings after Dynamite (Garland, Texas) finished up, fans noticed former MLW star Teddy Hart in the crowd, as seen in the photos below.

Hart was released from MLW last week after reportedly asking several times since late November. Hart had felt disrespected by the company after they didn't back him up after allegations of his ex-girlfriend went missing in 2016.

Since then, Hart has missed a few shows that caused more tension between the two sides. Hart also showed up in crowd at an NXT event last month while still the MLW World Middleweight Champion.

In a statement from an MLW source to PWInsider about his release, they wrote:

"We felt Teddy was being not only disrespectful to us but to AEW and NXT and their locker rooms. If he had just been in the back, it's a non-issue. He was taking away from the talent in the ring with the antics too."





