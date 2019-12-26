AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is expected to have a bigger role with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and beyond.

Tony currently works as the Executive Vice President of Football Administration & Technology for the Jaguars, a pro football team purchased in 2011 by his father Shad Khan, who is also the AEW Lead Investor. Tony was hired to work the role for the Jaguars in 2012, but is also listed as a co-owner. He also works as the Vice Chairman & Director of Football Operations of the Fulham Football Club, a London pro soccer team that Tony's father purchased in 2013. Tony was hired for that role in 2017, and is also listed as an owner.

A new report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer notes that Tony is now a name to watch as the Jaguars plan for their future. It was noted that those in NFL circles expect Tony to have an increased role with the team moving forward.

The Jaguars are currently going through a "makeover" that Breer wrote about here. Shad fired Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin last week and more significant changes are expected. The Jaguars will play their final game of the 2019 regular season this weekend in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field, against the Indianapolis Colts. They currently have a 2019 regular season record of 5-10, and are ranked last in the AFC South division.

There's no word yet on how the increased NFL workload will impact Tony's AEW duties, but the new report from SI indicates that the AEW boss will play a big part of the makeover and the team as they move forward and look to bounce back. Tony, who is not married and splits his time between London & Jacksonville, is also involved with a few other business ventures.

