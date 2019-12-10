On this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, a fatal 4-way tag team match occurred to determine who will be the number one contenders to face The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) for the Impact World Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill on January 12th. Of the four teams that competed, Rich Swann took the win for him and Willie Mack. Mack was taking out of the match midway, due to what could be a knee injury (more updates will follow on his status within the next few days).
In addition to new match announcements, Michael Elgin will go one-on-one against Eddie Edwards. The last time these two men squared off was last week in a triple threat match, which included Brian Cage.
Last week, it was announced that Taya Valkyrie will be defending her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace. After her impressive match with Valkyrie last week, ODB has been added to the title match. This match has officially become a triple threat match.
Below is the currently updated card for Hard To Kill:
Impact World Championship
Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard
Impact X-Division Championship
Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey
Impact Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
Impact World Tag Team Championships
The North (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin
Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next several weeks.