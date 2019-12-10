On this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, a fatal 4-way tag team match occurred to determine who will be the number one contenders to face The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) for the Impact World Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill on January 12th. Of the four teams that competed, Rich Swann took the win for him and Willie Mack. Mack was taking out of the match midway, due to what could be a knee injury (more updates will follow on his status within the next few days).

In addition to new match announcements, Michael Elgin will go one-on-one against Eddie Edwards. The last time these two men squared off was last week in a triple threat match, which included Brian Cage.

Last week, it was announced that Taya Valkyrie will be defending her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace. After her impressive match with Valkyrie last week, ODB has been added to the title match. This match has officially become a triple threat match.









BREAKING: As a result of her victory over the Knockouts Champion on Tuesday, it will now be @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @JordynneGrace vs. @TheODBBAM for the Knockouts Championship at #HardToKill!



TICKETS: https://t.co/ixb7CLuY7o pic.twitter.com/t3CnYP2FG2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 6, 2019

Below is the currently updated card for Hard To Kill:

Impact World Championship

Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

Impact X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey

Impact Knockouts Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

Impact World Tag Team Championships

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin



Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next several weeks.