- In the video above, Alexa Bliss made an appearance on NXT Superstar Brendan Vink's (aka Elliot Sexton) SMUG YouTube series. Vink attempted to apologize for a previous conversation with Bliss, but things went south and he ended up getting slapped in the face by the WWE Superstar.

- WWE Network News reported a new episode of WWE Chronicle featuring Rey Mysterio will stream Saturday, December 14. The website is also reporting Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions featuring Goldberg will stream next Sunday, following WWE TLC. The show is expected to be over an hour long. Below is the official preview:

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg joins "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to talk about his legendary career. Discover never-revealed, behind-the-scenes secrets from Goldberg's WCW streak, his initial run in WWE and his triumphant return in 2016.

- As noted, while in Chicago, WALTER had the WWE UK Championship, his passport, and ring gear stolen after a smash and grab was done to his rental car. WALTER was scheduled to face EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs in a non-title match at last night's EVOLVE 142 (results here) and ended up wrestling barefoot.