As noted, it was announced that next Wednesday's WWE NXT Christmas episode will feature an Open Challenge by NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, plus a tag team match with Keith Lee and Lio Rush taking on Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

The NXT Christmas show will feature four matches, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The two matches mentioned above, plus Candice LeRae vs. Taynara Conti and Bianca Belair vs. Shotzi Blackheart.

Lee and Rush vs. Priest and Nese is scheduled to be taped tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, either before or after the live SmackDown episode. Strong's match was taped as a dark match before the December 11 NXT TV show at Full Sail University. The two women's matches were taped this past Wednesday as the pre-show dark matches. Shane Thorne vs. Sean Maluta may air next week as well, but that hasn't been confirmed.

You can click here for spoilers on Strong's Open Challenge, and you can click here for results from the women's matches that were taped this week.

The next live NXT episode will air on January 8. The January 1 episode on New Year's will feature the results of the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards, plus other content that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Stay tuned for spoilers from the NXT tapings tonight in Brooklyn.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

