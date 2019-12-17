WWE taped the December 23 RAW episode earlier tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The episode was taped after this week's RAW aired on a slight tape delay on the USA Network.

Next Monday's RAW will see special appearances by WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green and WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese. As noted at this link, Green's partner Deonna Purrazzo worked this week's RAW in singles action. There will also be a Christmas Street Fight next week, and a main event for the WWE United States Title between champion Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, plus an appearance by TV star Jimmy Fallon.

You can click here for full spoilers on next Monday's Christmas Week RAW, which was taped tonight to give the crew a night off for the holiday. Below is the non-spoiler match listing:

* Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight

* Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

* Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder

* Ricochet vs. Tony Nese

* Aleister Black vs. a local enhancement talent

* Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Erick Rowan vs. a local enhancement talent

* Rusev vs. No Way Jose

* WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio defended against Seth Rollins

* Appearances by AOP, Jimmy Fallon, Buddy Murphy, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, and others