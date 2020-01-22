The second-ever Jericho Cruise appears to be a hit, as stars from All Elite Wrestling are doing everything they can to provide fans with a unique experience.

Tapings for Dynamite took place at the show (spoilers here), with all bouts to be shown from the boat tonight on TNT. That may very well change for the better next year.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Cody Rhodes stated to the fans after the taping that AEW will 100% be at next year's event. He also stated that Dynamite will be live, not taped.

It was previously reported that a cruise for next year was announced. "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy" will sail from February 1, 2021 through February 5, 2021. The trip will go from Miami, Florida to the Grand Bahama Island and back.