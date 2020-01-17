- The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes look at Alex Shelley making his WWE NXT debut this month, and his history with Kushida as The Time Splitters.

As noted, Shelley made his in-ring debut for WWE at the recent NXT live event in Pittsburgh as The Time Splitters defeated The Forgotten Sons. Shelley then made his NXT TV debut this week as The Time Splitters lost a first round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match to The Grizzled Young Veterans. There's still no word on Shelley's WWE contract status and future, but it looks like he and Kushida will continue to work the NXT tag team division together.

This video features footage of Shelley and Kushida at recent NXT live events, and this week's TV episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- The dark match before today's WWE NXT UK TV tapings from the York Barbican in York, England saw Michael May defeat Iestyn Rees. Rees dominated the match until May rolled him up with a small package. May has appeared for the brand before, but this looks to be the NXT UK debut for Rees.

- As noted earlier this week at this link, WWE held several matches at their "Moving Day" event with BT Sport in England, held to celebrate their new TV partnership with the network. One of those matches saw Charlotte Flair defeat Nikki Cross in singles action.

Cross took to Twitter and commented on her first time wrestling Flair in a singles match.

"Last night, for the 1st time ever in singles action, I faced off against @MsCharlotteWWE @btsportwwe To be the best, I have to beat the best. Didn't happen last night but I truly hope it won't be long before next time I'm opposite the Queen [crown emoji] in that sacred ring," she wrote.

Flair responded and wrote, "Looking forward to next time Woman [heart emoji] true gem! [women wrestling emoji]"

