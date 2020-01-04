Ángel Garza made his name known on the December 11 episode of NXT when he defeated Lio Rush for the Cruiserweight Championship. Garza has been featured on 205 Live where he had the opportunity to wrestle his cousin Humberto Carrillo. Garza talked about that experience with Super lúchas.

"I felt like a fish in the water. My cousin and I know each other very well, we have been training together for more than ten years and we know all our weaknesses, all our skills. We know each other from head to toe, and I know that every time they see us together in a ring they will witness a very good match," Garza said. "We both have very good boards, we have a lot of cloth to cut from. It comes from family, so believe me I felt like a fish in the water, and whenever we face it they will be good matches."

Garza was asked about whether or not he received any comments from Vince McMahon.

"No, he didn't. I haven't had contact with him beyond greeting us when it's my turn to go to 205 Live," Garza said. "I've seen him in dressing rooms and we greet each other. I have received comments from my direct bosses on NXT, such as Triple H, William Regal, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and they have been very positive. They make me trust that very good things come."

Garza was also asked why he and Carrillo are able to stand out more than most Mexican wrestlers who have gone to WWE.

"I don't know why," Garza said. "Here, everyone works for himself, I don't focus on my cousin's career; I look at what I'm doing, how I'm doing it, what's next, and as long as it gives me results, I'm going to keep doing it.

"I'm not going to tell lies, I always like to speak with the truth, and I think that something that makes the difference is that we know the language, we handle the microphone, and maybe that, in the end, is giving results."