- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, featuring Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov in a No DQ match, Kona Reeves vs. Dave Mastiff, Ligero vs. Kassius Ohno, The Outliers vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter, Toni Storm, Piper Niven, and more.

You can click here to read our full report from this week's NXT UK episode.

- 2019 marked the first year since 2007 that WWE veteran Big Show did not compete in a WWE ring. Show's last pay-per-view match (losing to Big Cass at SummerSlam) came in 2017, his last RAW match (losing to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match on September 4) also came in 2017, and his last SmackDown match (teaming with Cesaro and Sheamus for a loss to The New Day on November 20) came in late 2018. Show has been focusing on his acting career while away from WWE.

- Johnny Gargano and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had a back & forth on Twitter this week after comments on the 2019 WWE NXT Year-End Awards. You can read our report on the award winners by clicking here.

Gargano wrote about how he won the Match of the Year and the Rivalry of the Year award for the second year in a row, and how he has been involved in the NXT Match of the Year three times out of the past four years.

Bayley responded with photos of she and Sasha Banks accepting their 2015 Year-End Awards and wrote, "Which ALSO means.........when we were there, you didn't stand a chance!!!!!!!! #dastandard #darolemodel"

Gargano responded with photos to propose a mixed tag team match with he and wife Candice LeRae vs. Bayley and Finn Balor. He wrote, "But I didn't sign with the company until 2016? I do have an idea to settle all of this though.. You know where we'll be on Wednesday Nights."

Bayley wrote back and said, "You're done for."

You can see the full exchange below:

Which also means.. I've been involved in the @WWENXT Match of the Year 3 times out of the past 4 years. ?? pic.twitter.com/iSlecN79PL — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 2, 2020