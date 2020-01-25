On this past Tuesday's WWE Backstage, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was the in-studio guest. While there, she did a Q&A video and answered a bunch of different questions including, if she would joined Seth Rollins' faction, and if she wanted to get revenge on Stephanie McMahon interfering in her road to WrestleMania.

In regards to her fiancé, Lynch didn't sound like the WWE Universe would be seeing the two of them together, on-screen.

"'The Man' stands alone, 'The Man' is better on her own," Lynch responded.

During the lead-up to last year's WrestleMania 35, Stephanie McMahon did just about everything she could to keep Lynch from being involved in her match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte. A fan asked if she still wants some revenge against Stephanie for what she did.

"Yes, I do!" Lynch exclaimed. "I would love to have that match. Stephanie, where ya at? I keep calling for ya. You keep, just, no selling me."

The champion was also asked if there were any particular NXT Superstars that she'd like to feud with in the future. Lynch named NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and Shayna Baszler.

"There's a lot of potential out there, obviously, one that is sticking out is the current champ, Rhea Ripley," Lynch said. "I got a little bit of a taste of what it was like to be in the ring with here, but unfortunately Shayna Baszler interfered, so we never go to finish that match-up. I think there's room for that to continue down the road. There's also room for 'The Man' to beat Shayna Baszler's ass."

