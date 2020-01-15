WrestleMania 35 made history by being the first WrestleMania to have a women's match as the main event. Becky Lynch emerged victorious from the match to become "Becky Two Belts" by defeating then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Lynch talked about one thing she would have changed from that main event.

"If I could change anything from WrestleMania, I would have tried to freakin' sink on that arm bar," Lynch said. "Make Ronda Rousey tap out for the first time in her life."

The match ended with Lynch pinning Ronda Rousey, but Lynch was still launched into super stardom. In addition to making history at WrestleMania, she was on the cover of the recent WWE 2K video game alongside Roman Reigns. Lynch was asked about Reigns, and she shared her admiration for what Reigns had to go through being a two-time cancer survivor.

"When you look at Roman, he's such an imposing specimen of a man that you never think that such vulnerability lies inside him," Lynch said "He's so inspirational for so many people. He's such a role model, coming back from leukemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that."

Lynch is scheduled to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at The Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 26th at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes The Royal Rumble.