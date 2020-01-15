Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will apparently have another opportunity to get his hands on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. During an interview with SunSport, Velasquez confirmed that he will be a participant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month.

"I can win it, hell yeah, that's my mentality for everything," Velasquez said about the Rumble. "For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I'm going in to win this thing."

Velasquez signed a three-year deal with WWE this past October. He was granted a title shot against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in his debut match, which he lost in short order at WWE Crown Jewel last October. Velasquez discussed what went wrong in the match.

"I thought with the MMA that would be enough, go in there with the same style and same gameplan," Velasquez said, who had defeated Lesnar via TKO at UFC 121 in October of 2010. "But this is a different animal. Brock is the man here, so I ended up getting caught, the match was going my way, he caught me at the end."

Despite the one-sided loss, Velasquez that that he plans to face Lesnar again, with a different outcome.

"I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again."

Stewart Coghlan contributed to this article.