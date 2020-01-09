Last night on NXT, Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance, attacking both Mia Yim and Kayden Carter. She then joined Robert Stone on the stage as he announced that 2020 will be the year of The Robert Stone Brand, and that begins with the signing of the hottest free agent, Chelsea.

Green, who signed with WWE in August 2018, made her RAW debut back on December 16th, losing to Charlotte Flair. Along with Deonna Purrazzo, Green has made a number of appearances on the main roster, but they were not considered to be her legitimate call-up.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the initial idea was for Green and Purrazzo to be looked at for either Raw or SmackDown since they were not on NXT television. With Green's appearance on NXT, she is apparently now off limits for the main roster for awhile.

There is no word yet on the status of Purrazzo.