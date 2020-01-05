AEW World Champion Chris Jericho won earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 14 by forcing Hiroshi Tanahashi to tap out to the liontamer. Thanks to some comments before the match by Tanahashi, NJPW's "Ace" felt it would be appropriate if he had defeated Jericho in a non-title bout that he received a rematch for the AEW World Title.

The two companies worked out a deal to add in the stipulation for their non-title match. Jericho also wore the AEW World Title and it was prominently shown at Wrestle Kingdom.

During his post-match Q&A, Jericho commented about the possibility of future AEW - NJPW crossovers, "The forbidden door is closed, but I don't think it needs to be closed. Put aside all of the hurt feelings and egos."

The champion also noted he wasn't sure when his next NJPW appearance would be, but he expected to be back for next year's Wrestle Kingdom.

