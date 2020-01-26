On this week's WWE Backstage, CM Punk made his pick for the Men's Royal Rumble and went with the new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. Noting that WWE should strike when the iron is hot with Lee.

In the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Punk and asked him more about why he decided to go with the NXT star.

"I think it's kind of a no brainer," Punk said. "I think Keith Lee is a good guy. They need stars, and I think they can build a star with Keith Lee."

Punk then gave his thoughts on how Lee can win the rumble.

"Yeah, just 'shoot throw' everybody over the top rope," Punk joked.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is entering tonight's match at the number one spot, Punk was asked if he thought Lesnar could go the full sixty plus minutes to win the whole thing. The former WWE Champion didn't sound too convinced of that happening.

"Brock's like me, he works once a month and he's smart about his time," Punk said. "He doesn't want to wrestle for an hour."

You can check out Punk's full comments in the video above.

