- Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel posted this video of Rousey reacting to fellow Horsewoman and WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler's surprise run in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match this past Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Baszler entered the match at #30 and racked up 8 eliminations in less than 4:30. Rousey screamed words of encouragement during Baszler's time in the match before she was ultimately eliminated by Charlotte Flair, who won the match.

As noted earlier this week at this link, Rousey told Corey Graves on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast that she would like to face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Rousey, who admitted to being "a little obsessed" with NXT right now, said she'd like to see Flair challenge Ripley at WrestleMania 36. On a related note, you can click here for our latest backstage report on plans changing for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36, original plans for Baszler, and more. You can also click here for a WrestleMania 36 update on Rousey and The Undertaker.

- WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk confirmed on Twitter that he will return to the FS1 show for the Tuesday, February 11 episode. Punk did not appear this week but he returned to the panel last Tuesday after having a few weeks off. As we've noted, FOX made it clear when they announced Punk's signing that he would not be on the show every week.

- A Steel Corners Street Fight between Eddie Dennis and Trent Seven has been announced for next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. The turnbuckles will be exposed during the match. Next week's NXT UK episode will also feature Tyler Bate vs. The A-Kid.