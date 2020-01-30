It looks like WWE's WrestleMania 36 may take place this year without two of their biggest Superstars in action - The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey.

Regarding Taker's WrestleMania status, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he is not currently booked for a match on the card. Taker is reportedly negotiating his potential spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All with WWE officials, but there's no word yet on who he might feud with for the big event.

It was also noted that the latest word on Rousey is that she will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 36. WWE has wanted to make Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair a WrestleMania singles match, which was the plan for 2019 until RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch got so over following the broken nose from Nia Jax.

It's been reported that Rumble winner Flair will challenge WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, while Lynch will go up against NXT's Shayna Baszler. These matches have not been confirmed but as noted earlier at this link, Rousey told Corey Graves on "After The Bell" that she would like to see Flair challenge Ripley in April. The Observer noted that Baszler will likely be in one of the top women's matches this year, reportedly against Lynch, unless plans change and Rousey comes back.

Rousey worked the WrestleMania 35 main event with Flair and winner Lynch in a Triple Threat, which saw Lynch leave with both women's titles. Last year was the first WrestleMania since WrestleMania 2000 where Taker did not wrestle. Taker last worked a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All when he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Stay tuned for updates on the card.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

