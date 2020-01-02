As noted, Renee Young is headed to Tokyo, Japan this week to watch husband Jon Moxley make his Wrestle Kingdom debut. Moxley will be challenging Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship on the first night.

Earlier on Twitter, Renee Young tweeted, "Things to do in Tokyo? Hit me." Her question made Corey Graves tease that she's now part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

He tweeted, "Renee to NJPW: Confirmed."

WWE star Sasha Banks also replied to Renee's tweet. She wrote, "Take me with you."

Wrestle Kingdom 14 is on January 4th and 5th.

Below you can read their tweets:

Things to do in Tokyo? Hit me. ???? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 2, 2020

Renee to NJPW: Confirmed. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 3, 2020

?? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 3, 2020