Danhausen has built up a name for himself on the indie scene and his success led to an appearance with Ring of Honor. He discussed his ROH debut when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I've only worked with them once so far but that was great. I was nervous because it's the only time I've ever worked for a TV company. I think I did well because they invited me back. I'm going back there this weekend for Georgia and North Carolina," Danhausen revealed before adding that they are seeing if he's a fit in with the locker room. He also has his eye on a specific faction within ROH.

"I feel like the Villain Enterprises guys have very similar energy to me. I love Brody so I think that would be a great pairing and he's one of the guys I know there… It's been super-positive there and I'm excited to go back there this weekend."

Formerly known as Donovan Danhausen, he is now simply known as Danhausen and he described his wrestling character to a new fan.

"It's hard to describe because it's so weird. If I had to pick one word, it's weird or strange…unorthodox and not what you would expect. When people see a picture of me… they just think of a spooky guy wrestler and that's not usually the case when I come through the curtain," Danhausen said before also noting that he sees himself as a trickster God.

In part due to his appearance in ROH, Danhausen's fan base has blown up recently and he talked about how his new fame has affected his life.

"It's wild because three months ago I had like 3,000 followers and now I have over 10,000 [on social media]. That's a big difference and it just keeps shooting up. I couldn't do it without the help of other people as that's not all on my own," Danhausen said before adding that he's left his day job to pursue this full time.

"I'm trying to fill in every weekend and get content out and do the Patreon thing."

Danhausen is helping put together a show called WrestleVania which will take place over WrestleMania weekend. He talked about what fans can expect from the show.

"Warhorse came to me and said, 'Hey I wanna do a show called WrestleVania at some point.' Then we got presented with the idea to actually do it out of nowhere almost. We already had the name a week prior and when they [approached us], we were like, 'Yeah that's cool and we already have a name for it.' We're trying to make our show stand out and we have some stuff that we're working out with it to see if it will go through. But it's gonna be heavy metal-based and horror movie, spooky, fun comedy. It will be bizarre," said Danhausen.

Along the lines of it being spooky and bizarre, there is a planned sacrifice that will take place at WrestleVania. Danhausen was asked why they would be sacrificing another wrestler.

"Why not," replied Danhausen. "If they lose then they're sacrificed."

He noted that Warhorse advertised a match where the loser would be fed to wolves but the Florida State Athletic Commission said they couldn't do that.

"Warhorse threw that out there but it got taken down real quick. We can't legally feed people to wolves but we can legally sacrifice them to Satan, I guess. That wasn't a problem by Florida, but the wolves were," revealed Danhausen.

Danhausen and Warhorse present WrestleVania on Saturday April 4th at 11:59 pm as part of GCW's The Collective. Tickets and more information can be found at WarHausen.com. Danhausen's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast.

