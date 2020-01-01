- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 videos, featuring a look at the most-watched YouTube videos of 2019. You can click here and click here for our report on the most-liked and most-disliked YouTube videos of the year.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart turns 77 years old today.

- After polling fans on the winner of last Monday's 2-on-1 RAW Handicap Match with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter on New Year's Eve for another poll and it looks like The Scottish Psychopath will be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month in Houston.

"Alright Boys and Girls, another show of hands...will Drew McIntyre win the Royal Rumble? [man raising hand emoji]," McIntyre wrote.

WWE has not officially announced any male Superstars for the 30-Man Rumble as of this writing. Charlotte Flair is the only female Superstar confirmed for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

You can see Drew's full tweet below: