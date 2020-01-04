Earlier this week, WWE announced the bracket for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Classic, but didn't give a start date for the tournament.

Below are the first round matches:

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler)

* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

* Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) vs. Kushida and a mystery partner

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Announced earlier today, we now know the first bout will be Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) on this Wednesday's NXT.

As noted, Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes (Fatal 4-Way Match) will also take place on Wednesday to determine the next contender for NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.