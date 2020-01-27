- WWE posted this new video of alternate angles from the WWE Royal Rumble return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge last night. As noted, Edge will be appearing on tonight's RAW and has reportedly inked a new three-year deal with WWE. He's rumored to be facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, but that hasn't been confirmed.

The video includes Edge's big Spear to Dolph Ziggler as he entered the ring. As noted earlier at this link, Ziggler took to Twitter today to knock WWE production for missing the big moment.

- WWE stock was down 0.96% today, closing at $59.09 per share. Today's high was $59.45 and the low was $57.60.

- WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee took to Twitter today to comment on his past week, which included winning the title from Roderick Strong on Wednesday, and then a strong showing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.

"Overall....I'd say my week wasn't abysmal. Still...more work to do. #FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless," Lee wrote, attaching the backstage post-title win photo with Triple H.