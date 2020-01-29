Edge made his dramatic return to WWE for the first time in nine years at The Royal Rumble last Sunday. It had appeared as if Edge would never wrestle again after being forced to retire because of spinal stenosis, however the multiple-time World champion has returned to action.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Edge has signed a three-year deal at $3 million per year. The 46-year-old will get paid in full as long as he competes in three matches a year.

Edge has committed to wrestling five matches per year, which includes last Sunday's Rumble match. He is also set to make an additional 25 appearances per year to build to those matches.

As previously reported, Edge had talks with AEW before ultimately signing with WWE. It is believed by talkSPORT that the discussions with AEW were merely a leverage move to garner himself a better deal with WWE.

talkSPORT noted that their source told them that "Edge and Beth were smiling ear-to-ear" with the new deal that he signed. Edge is expected to be on the RAW brand for the time being.

Edge is expected to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania.