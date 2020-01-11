This past Wednesday, AEW paid tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling, which featured an in-ring dark segment before the show got started with "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant, The Rock 'N Roll Express, Lanny Poffo and others. Dave Brown also called the first match of the night on Dynamite, and Poffo was interviewed, as well.

As noted, The Young Bucks said during an interview with Memphis Commercial Appeal that AEW President Tony Khan had originally come up with the idea. The group also wanted Jerry "The King" Lawler to be in-person, but obviously that wouldn't happen with Lawler currently working for WWE.

"It would have been great to have 'The King,' but obviously he's working elsewhere," Matt Jackson said.

During the in-ring dark segment, fans in attendance said Lawler was acknowledged though. Despite not being on the show, Lawler met up with Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone at King Jerry Lawler's Hall of Fame Bar & Grille.

Ross posted a photo and in the caption wrote, "Tony Schiavone & @realjerrylawler, along with the Manager of King's Beale Street Bar & Grill this past Wed after [email protected]? in #Memphis. Cool spot! #TonySchiavone #JimRoss #JerryLawler"