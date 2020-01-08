Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

AEW also had its tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling featuring the Rock 'N Roll Express, "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant, Lanny Poffo, and others appearing in the ring. Dave Brown will be appearing tonight on Dynamite to call a match, making making his national cable debut. Brown will also be calling a match for next week's AEW Dark.

Fans in attendance also reported Jerry "The King" Lawler was acknowledged during the segment. Currently working for WWE, obviously Lawler couldn't be involved with the tribute.

We'll have the post-Dynamite dark match results later tonight.

