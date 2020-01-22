On a recent episode of Cerrito Live, Kevin Cerrito asked Jerry "The King" Lawler whether or not WWE has asked him to be a trainer or a part-time coach at the NXT Performance Center. Lawler said that no one has asked him to do that, but the question transitioned into a story of when Daniel Bryan asked Lawler to hold a seminar for the younger wrestlers in the locker room.

"I was just walking down the hallway and Daniel said, 'King. King. I was gonna ask you something,' and I said, 'what?' He said, 'we were kind of bantering around the idea of asking you if you would like hold a little seminar with all the guys and pass your knowledge of your trick, your knowledge of the tricks of trade along with the guys. There's nobody left that throws the fire. There's nobody left that does a lot of the things that you did throughout your career. We all thought it would be great if you could just get all of the young guys together and kind of pass along some of these secrets that you used throughout your career'."

Lawler said that he declined Bryan's offer. He talked about how he would watch wrestlers like Jackie Fargo and try to emulate them with his own wrestling style.

"I did tell him everything, especially if you're talking about punching and things like that. Nobody ever sat me down and said, 'here's how you throw a punch or something like that.' Everything that I picked up I just did by watching and trying to emulate the people that I liked," Lawler said. "I just remember, to me, when I was a fan and growing up and everything, the guy who I thought threw the best punch was Jackie Fargo. He was my hero, and I tried to throw punches like Jackie Fargo. I was just watching on YouTube the other day a match between Jackie and I, and I thought golly that's where I got it. You know just watching the jabs that he threw and different punches. He was my hero when it came to things like that, but I mean a lot of this stuff I just saw. I didn't really pick up on it that way with somebody just coming to me and saying this is how you do it.

