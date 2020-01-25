During the Attitude Era, Vince McMahon started incorporating his children into storylines and the WWE Universe was introduced to Shane and Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie has been a major part of WWE both on-screen and backstage ever since, while Shane left for seven years only to return in 2016.

Stephanie is also involved on the corporate side of WWE as its Chief Brand Officer while Shane has no corporate role outside of being a minority owner. Jim Ross talked about Stephanie being more woven into the fabric of WWE than her brother Shane on Ross' Grilling JR podcast.

"Vince told me one time, 'The girl [Stephanie] is more like me than the boy [Shane].' I don't know how we got into that conversation but Vince always saw that Stephanie had that eye of the tiger and was aggressive, sometimes hyper-aggressive" said Ross. "That's what he wanted. He wanted controversy and strong leadership. He wanted impactful players in that role and he though that Stephanie had more of Vince's personality than Shane who is more like Linda.

"I don't think that either of those are wrong but I felt badly for Shane and how he left and try to go out on his own and do his thing. Then he came back but I don't know where he is now. I know he was on an episode of CSI the other day and I thought he did a good job. But nonetheless, I don't know what his future is there. But knowing him and his family, he's gonna do just fine."

Shane hasn't been on WWE programming since being fired on SmackDown's 20th anniversary show in October. Shane has appeared in a couple of episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles since then, but his future as an on-screen figure in WWE is unclear.

Shane was backstage at a SmackDown taping in Brooklyn last December. Shane lives in the area, however was not used on the show.

