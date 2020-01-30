On the January 22 episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Pac to become the number one contender for the AEW World Title. Moxley will take on AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho at Revolution on February 29.

Moxley has been with the company since last May, when he made a surprise debut at Double or Nothing. He's had a lot of highlight moments since then, but one moment that he looks back on in an interview with Bleacher Report Live is his unsanctioned Lights Out match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear.

"[I'm] thrilled to be able to shock people and gross people out, really make people uncomfortable on such a big stage: the match with Kenny Omega. People haven't seen a match like that on national TV in decades," Moxley said. "I love matches like that. I like it when it's uncomfortable in the room. Not a lot of people go for that reaction, but I really like not just the 'yay' but the [gasp]. I love that s--t. That was really awesome."

Moxley talked about the connection the fans have with the wrestlers of AEW. He said he felt that connection during the Jericho Cruise. He also talked about what AEW is trying to do in what he calls a "renaissance" for wrestling.

"The last day on the boat on the Jericho Cruise, at the end of the show, Cody was cutting this speech giving out stuff to the fans. The boys came out. I came out smashing a White Claw can on my head for reasons even I don't fully understand myself. Some of the wrestlers and the fans, all just out there in the middle of the ocean, just hugging and high fiving. It really felt like we were all a part of something like all a part of time," Moxley said. "It really is like a wrestling revolution.

"I don't know if you'd call this a boom period necessarily from a financial or ratings standpoint. The business has changed from 20 years ago, but it really does feel like a renaissance. It's cool to be a wrestling fan again, and now people are so connected on social media and so forth that they can find other fans and meet other fans. We're not trying to drive people away. We're not trying to [be] like, 'here's what we're giving you. Take it or leave it.' We're trying to all be a part of this together. It really feels like us and the fans are all on the same team together, and it's a stupid thing in wrestling that brought us all together."

There is still a month away until Moxley and Jericho face each other for the title, but a lot has happened during their feud including Moxley getting hit in the eye. Moxley talked about his mindset as he prepares for the match at Revolution.

"Luckily, I've been doing this for a long time. I've been in the game a long time. I've known Chris Jericho a long time. I know his game. I know his strategies. It ain't the first time I've been jumped and beaten down by a group of guys. It won't be the last, so I know how these things can play out," Moxley said. "For me, it's just about staying focused and calm in the eye of the storm. When I was younger in my 20's, if somebody tried to stab my eye out, I'd be coming back to try to stab their eye the very next day. Somebody tried to interfere in my match, maybe I'd take my eye off the ball and get distracted and start swinging chairs or get myself disqualified or something like that. I think that's what Chris Jericho's counting on is to inflame my aggressive side to the point where I beat myself."

Moxley praised Jericho as possibly being the greatest wrestler of all time. While listing the things he has done throughout his storied career, Moxley talked about how that is even more motivation to be prepared to take down Jericho.

"To me, you can't ever pick a greatest of all time in wrestling. It's just too long of a discussion. There's too many people on the list, but for me, for my money, Chris Jericho is really making a case for being the greatest of all time. He's done it in the '90s, the 2000s and the last two decades. He's doing it again. He's doing something completely new and breaking new barriers still even in 2020 with AEW," Moxley said. "So let's call Chris Jericho the greatest of all time, and it's not everyday you have to wake up and beat the greatest of all time. That's a tall task, but I look at this guy, and I just know in my heart this guy's not gonna pin me, he's not gonna submit me [and] he's not gonna knock me out. I'm gonna beat him, so it's just about executing and keeping my eye on the ball getting the job done."



Moxley will face Jericho at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, February 29 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

