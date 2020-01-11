Yesterday it was noted that Marty Scurll is being offered "WWE main roster money" by Ring of Honor, along with working only 40 dates per year for the company. At this moment, Scurll is a free agent, wrestling for both ROH and NWA.

In the latest F4WOnline Daily Update, Scurll is said to be "very close" to signing a new deal with ROH, but has not yet put the pen to paper. His deal will reportedly allow him to wrestle in ROH, NJPW, and NWA. It's also still possible that he will be able to wrestle for AEW, as well.

Scurll will team up with Brody King and Flip Gordon against Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus at tonight's ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

He'll then head to Concord, North Carolina tomorrow for Honor Reigns Supreme to defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside ROH World Champion PCO and Brody King. Their opponents will be Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Kenny King.

Scurll has already been advertised for ROH Supercard of Honor on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida during WrestleMania weekend.