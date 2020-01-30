WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo recently appeared on TSN 1040 with Donnie and The Moj to discuss the "Bell Lets Talk Day" in Canada, which raises awareness and fights stigma surrounding mental illness in Canada.

Mauro has talked publicly about his mental health issues for a few years now, revealing that he suffers from being bi-polar. This radio appearance was Mauro's first public comments on why he left social media following the incident with Corey Graves during WWE Survivor Series weekend back in November. As noted, Graves tweeted shots at Mauro's commentary during the "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event, which led to Mauro missing the Survivor Series pay-per-view the next day, and the NXT TV episode that week. Graves later issued an apology on his "After The Bell" podcast, but one of his tweets is still live.

Mauro noted during the radio appearance that the past year was one of the hardest of his life, between his schedule, turning 50 years old, and spending a significant amount of money for mental health treatment. Mauro also revealed that he was hospitalized in the summer of 2019 at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), and is continuing intensive treatment when he's not on the road for work. When he isn't traveling for WWE or Showtime, Mauro visits a center where he attends various treatment classes, which run from 10 am until around 5pm.

The incident with Graves was brought up during the interview, and that's when Mauro issued his first public comments on what happened. Mauro thanked Graves for what he called a blessing in disguise, and said he will never return to social media.

"It was a blessing in disguise," Mauro said of the incident with Graves. (H/T to POST Wrestling) "I have nothing really to say about Corey Graves or anyone else in my professional existence in the sense that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, everyone is able to critique everyone the way they would. I would never do something like that to a co-worker but that has been addressed and if anything, I publicly thank Corey Graves because he was the straw that broke the proverbial back in terms of my social media activity and I will say here and now, I have deactivated all of my social media since November and I would implore everyone (laughs) especially those with mental health issues.

"Social media is so dangerous to those of us with mental health conditions and I know in the media and our everyday lives now people are being hired and fired by their social media followings or the amount of information they post or how popular they are. I think it's a disease, so out of that situation with my colleague I am no longer on social media, I will never get back on social media."