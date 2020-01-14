- This week's WWE RAW episode saw another twist in the Erick Rowan storyline as he seemed to be bitten by the mystery pet inside his cage. Rowan won another squashed match this week over an enhancement talent who was not named.

That jobber was played by Illinois indie wrestler Joey O'Riley, who has wrestled for several years now. O'Riley can be found on Twitter at @JoeyORiley11.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Lexington, KY for this week's Main Event episode:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Akira Tozawa

* Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young

- As noted before at this link, Mojo Rawley became a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion after defeating R-Truth on RAW. Mojo took advantage after WWE Champion Brock Lesnar destroyed Truth during an in-ring comedy segment. Mojo took to Twitter after the title win and said he won't be hiding with the title, and is looking forward to defending it.

"I'm not running. I'm not hiding. I'm the FIRST @WWE 24/7 CHAMPION TO NOT COWER WITH THE TITLE. I look forward to defending this title, any time, any place. Cuz that's how Mojo rolls," he tweeted.

Mojo, who lost to Ricochet earlier in the show, ended Truth's 30th reign on this week's RAW.

