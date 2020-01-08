Following Wrestle Kingdom 14, there were plenty of matchups teased for the future. Now, New Japan Pro Wrestling has decided to capitalize. The company announced the full cards for its New Beginning tours. After already announcing matches for the United States shows, it was time to find out who would be fighting at the major shows.

It was already announced that Tetsuya Naito would defend the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles against KENTA at the New Beginning in Osaka event on February 9. NJPW has released the full lineups for the Osaka and Sapporo tours.

The main event of the first night of the Sapporo tour on February 1 will be Hirooki Goto defending the NEVER Openweight Title he won from KENTA against Shingo Takagi. The event will also have Tomohiro Ishii v. EVIL and Jon Moxley teaming up with Kazuchika Okada agianst TAICHI and Minoru Suzuki. Night two the next day (2/2) will see Kazuchika Okada v. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defending the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. Gabriel Kidd will also be in action.

The New Beginning in Osaka on February 9 will see a plethora of title matches. Besides Naito defending, Jon Moxley will face Minoru Suzuki for the IWGP United States Championship. Other matches on the card include Himoru Takahashi defending the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Ryu Lee and Roppongi 3K defending the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles against El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Here are the full cards for the New Beginning events:

New Beginning in Sapporo, Night One (February 1, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center)



* Hirooki Goto (c) v. Shingo Takagi - NEVER Openweight Championship

* Tomohiro Ishii v. EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley v. TAICHI and Minoru Suzuki

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA v. KENTA and Jay White

* Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI v. Ryu Lee and Robbie Eagles

* Will Ospreay, SHO, YOH and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare v. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi and Yota Tsuji

* Tiger Mask IV and Yuya Uemura v. Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo

New Beginning in Sapporo, Night Two (February 2, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center)



* Kazuchika Okada v. TAICHI

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v. Will Ospreay - RevPro British Heavyweight Championship

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA and Hiromu Takahashi v. KENTA, Jay White and Taiji Ishimori

* Jon Moxley, SHO, YOH and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Robbie Eagles v. Shingo Takagi, EVIL & BUSHI

* El Phantasmo v. Gabriel Kidd

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Yuya Uemura v. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Manabu Nakanishi and Tiger Mask IV

* Toa Henare v. Yota Tsuji

New Beginning in Osaka (February 9 - Osaka-Jo Hall)



* Tetsuya Naito (c) v. KENTA - IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships

* Jon Moxley (c) v. Minoru Suzuki - IWGP United States Championship

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) v. Ryu Lee - IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

* SANADA v. Jay White

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay v. TAICHI and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson and David Finlay v. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* SHO & YOH (c) v. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru - IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

* Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata v. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi