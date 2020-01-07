In one of his first major bouts since winning both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Tetsuya Naito will be defending both titles against KENTA.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on their website that the match will be taking place at the New Beginning in Osaka on February 9.

Following his main event bout agianst Kazuchika Okada on the second night of Wrestle Kingdom, KENTA attacked Naito to end the show. He hit the Go 2 Sleep and sat on top of Naito, posing with both belts. At New Year Dash!!! the second night, KENTA once again attacked Naito following a tag team bout. This is after KENTA lost his NEVER Openweight Title against Hirooki Goto.

No other bouts have been announced yet for the New Beginning in Osaka event.