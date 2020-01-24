Noelle Foley has been dealing with concussion-related issues for the past several months.

Frank The Clown, boyfriend to the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, took to Twitter this week and revealed that Noelle has been dealing with the "awful symptoms" for 5 months now, but her condition isn't improving.

"My girlfriend has been dealing with a concussion & it's awful symptoms for 5 months & it's not getting any better. She's barely on social media now since it worsens her headaches greatly. With that said, can we send her some good vibes for when she's back on here? @NoelleFoley," Frank wrote in a tweet.

He continued in another tweet, "We haven't publicized it much, but these past few months have been incredibly difficult on her, where the simplest things in every day life have been a HUGE struggle. We've been exploring every single avenue for help, but if anyone has any suggestions for help, we're all ears!"

Noelle previously had a WWE tryout and did some training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, which was covered during their "Holy Foley!" series on the WWE Network in 2016-2017.

Mick spoke with Wrestling Inc. in October 2018 and revealed that Noelle stopped pursuing an in-ring career because she was injured.

"No, she got banged up quite a bit," Mick said of Noelle's training. "Injured, not just banged up but injured."

Noelle also spoke with Wrestling Inc. in May 2019 and talked about how nerve-racking her WWE tryout was.

"Filming while training was incredible nerve-racking, it's like you're just learning but then you have all these eyes on you, and cameras, and trainers," she said. "Even when I had my tryout, I looked out of the corner of my eye and I see Triple H, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness.' My tryout was with girls that were already signed, so it was a bit overwhelming at times, but it's cool looking back like, 'Wow, I actually did that.'"

There's no word yet on if Noelle was injured again after her work with WWE, for another indie promotion, or what her pro wrestling plans for the future are. Mick and Noelle have not publicly commented on Frank's tweets as of this writing.

