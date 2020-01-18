Earlier this month, Paige fueled speculation on the possibility of her returning to a WWE ring as she believed her glory days were far from over.

"I get told that my glory days are over with my career & that I'm a 'slut' [because] of the crap that got released about me," Paige wrote on Twitter. "Just know again. people make mistakes when they're young. I'm not that person. Also my glory days are far from over. I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me."

Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY, and then retired from the ring. She managed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors until she needed to take time off for a hernia back in August 2018. Currently, she appears on WWE Backstage on FS1.

This past week, Paige has been making the media rounds in the UK and was asked during an interview on Good Morning Britain if she would return to the ring.

"Well, not for a hot minute," Paige said. "But you know, never say never, of course. You always—yeah, you don't want to put any doubt underneath them, but hopefully, one day."

Paige also talked with Daily Mail Online, noting that if she did return, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch would be at the top of her list. Paige also mentioned NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae as other dream opponents.

"You'd want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I'd want to face her," Paige responded. "There's so many. I'd want to face Rhea Ripley. I'd want to face Candice [LeRae]. All the Four Horsewomen. I'd want to face everyone, bring them all on."