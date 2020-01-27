WWE star Paige took to Twitter last night to comment on the in-ring return of WWE Hall Of Famer Edge in last night's 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Along with calling Edge's appearance in the Rumble match the "coolest thing ever", Paige also said that it ultimately "gives people hope".

As noted, Edge was diagnosed with a cervical spinal stenosis in spring of 2011 and, at the time, was forced to retire from in-ring action. Paige also suffered a neck injury that forced her into hanging up her boots, however, there have been no reports of her making a return to the ring anytime soon.

During an appearance on Edge & Christian's podcast in 2018, Paige noted that Edge was actually backstage at RAW the night that she retired. She said that she spoke with Edge before she delivered her speech.

"I didn't tell many people that I was going to retire, but when I saw you [Edge] I had to do the speech so it was perfect and I asked if I could speak with you whenever you had a moment before I had to go out there. When people saw me afterwards - it was really hard afterwards because I was on the stage and I was thinking, 'Oh my God. This is it - closure,'" she said. "Then I came back into the curtain and people were crying, and I was like, you guys are making this so much worse. I said to myself that I got this, and that I am good, but then I went to the back and Stephanie [McMahon] grabbed me and hugged me for the longest time, which was lovely, and then Vince [McMahon] and Hunter [Triple H]. I felt like I died or something, like, 'Oh, she was such a good person.' I was like, 'Guys, I didn't die! I'm still here!'"

You can see Paige's full tweet below: