Paige was one of the key wrestlers to jumpstart the Women's Evolution. In an interview with Seconds Out, Paige reflects on how it's bittersweet that she is part of this newly established evolution, and how she respects the women's division for carrying out her legacy.

"It's definitely bittersweet," Paige noted. "It's sad, because I have to sit back and watch everyone do an incredible job. But also, it's sweet, because they are doing a good job. You pass the torch and get to see them killing it. I'm so proud of all the women."

In the past two years, WWE has had several crossovers with athletes like Tyson Fury and Ronda Rousey. While they have a history of bringing other talents over to step in the squared circle, Paige noted how impressed she was with Rousey and Fury's call ups when they debuted during their respected times.

"I was really surprised actually, because there were a lot of times where you had actors and celebrities come over and it's a lot harder than it looks," Paige stated. "They try really hard, but some don't grasp it right away. I feel like Ronda Rousey did such a great job - amazing job actually. She nailed it straight away. With Tyson Fury, I feel like when someone is in that type of entertainment industry (boxing), they understand it a little bit more. They can't wrestle as good, but they can fake it and make it look good."

In addition to speaking about the entertainment industry, Paige addresses her relationship with the public on social media. Whether it's good or bad criticism, she has learned how to compose herself and to let go of what the "internet trolls" have to say in regards to what goes on in her personal and professional life.

"I can't do anything without being on the Internet," Paige joked. "I breathe, and people get mad at me. You have to take it with a pinch of salt. There are days, where I get really frustrated with it (social media) and I'll just delete apps off my phone, because I'm so sick of people just attacking me."

Paige noted that the negative comments on social media recently increased after Triple H made a joke about her having kids that she didn't know about.

"With a recent joke that was made, I had an influx of people who were just being really mean to me. It's hard to deal with, especially as a woman. A lot of the time, they're degrading me and making me feel like I'm not a woman and that I'm disgusting. Some days it's hard, and then some days I'm just like f**k you."

Rumors began speculating after Paige put out several tweets earlier in the month about a possible return. As of now, it is still unclear as to what Paige has planned in her future with the WWE on-camera.

"Honestly, right now, I don't really know what's going on," Paige said. "I'm just seeing where it goes, the door is always open. Right now with the time I have, I'm just relaxing from my neck surgeries and going to Fox Studios doing WWE Backstage. I'm excited to get back at some point."

