After tonight's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach, Evil Uno and Grayson defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss. Uno got the pinfall victory on Kiss.

In the final match of the night, Jurassic Express defeated Strong Hearts with Jungle Boy getting the pinfall.

As noted, before tonight's event, Big Swole defeated Diamante in the first dark match of the night. Also, Nyla Rose beat Shanna in a Tables Match. Taz will be the guest commentator for next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Check out tonight's results here.



