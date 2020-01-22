On last night's episode of Impact Wrestling, Joey Ryan defeated Maximo. During the bout, Maximo kissed Ryan while the latter tried to get him to touch "it" repeatedly. Maximo ended up touching "it", allowing Ryan to hit the d*ck flip. Fans are always impressed with the move, but it looks like a certain wrestling couple isn't.

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, fresh off of getting the Impact Twitch channel banned, were interviewed following the bout. RVD was disgusted with what he saw, saying he'd rather see people steal his moves.

"I'm embarrassed to call myself a wrestler because of stuff like that," RVD stated. "What I just saw in the ring... as much as I've talked about everybody stealing RVD's moves, that might be better than leaving it to themselves. That's what happens when you're not stealing RVD's moves."

You can watch the interview below: