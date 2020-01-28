This week's WWE Backstage was live from Miami, Florida, where Super Bowl LIV is taking place on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. This week featured Roman Reigns, who spoke about wrestling in two matches on this year's Royal Rumble, after missing the PPV entirely last year during his battle with leukemia.

Reigns opened the night by defeating King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. He then nearly won the Royal Rumble, but was eliminated by the winner, Drew McIntyre. On WWE Backstage, Reigns talked about returning to the PPV, and giving McIntyre his much deserved big moment.

"It was just such a great story for me, ya know?" Reigns said. "It's such a blessing, just to be here, healthy, feeling good. That's always such a blessing. Sometimes you can take your eye off the ball and get distracted, but the little things can add up and make that big picture. So, to be a part of the Royal Rumble, to be healthy, and to be in there participating—not only be a part of the show, but be in that double-duty role and have that responsibility to not only start the show off, but to close it.

"Making that moment and take Drew to the next level, get him that win, and get him to WrestleMania. I take a lot of pride in that, especially for a guy like Drew McIntyre. He's busted his ass and worked really hard."

As noted, on last night's RAW, McIntyre already challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

During his WWE Backstage appearance, Reigns also commented on Kobe Bryant's passing, wrestling in a baseball stadium being so interesting compared to the usual hockey/basketball arenas, and the whole locker room "wanting a piece" of Edge after his return at the Royal Rumble.

