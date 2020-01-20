It looks like former WCW Hardcore Champion Shannon Moore could be going back to work for WWE.

The CWE (Canadian Wrestling Elite) promotion announced this weekend that Moore was forced to back out of their January 24 - January 26 shows due to "an unexpected WWE obligation." Another Facebook post from CWE noted that Moore had a "contractual obligation to WWE that will now require his presence" later this month. Moore was replaced by wrestling veteran Pat Tanaka on the CWE shows.

It's interesting to note that WWE needs Moore during Royal Rumble Weekend. There's no word yet on if he will be in Houston for Worlds Collide and The Rumble, but it sounds likely.

We noted at this link back in November how Moore worked a guest coaching stint at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. We also noted at this link how Moore recently issued a statement on being sober for two years.

Moore last appeared for WWE in August 2008. He has been active on the indies and overseas since leaving WWE.

There's also no word yet on if WWE has hired Moore to work as a Producer or a Coach, or perhaps a Rumble surprise, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.