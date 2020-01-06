- Above is the latest episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts from Sheamus' personal YouTube channel, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Xia Li. This is the first episode in several months as The Fella quit uploading new workouts while he was away from WWE TV. As noted, Sheamus returned on Friday's SmackDown to save Shorty G from a beatdown by The Revival, but the segment ended with Shorty G being laid out by a Brogue Kick.

Sheamus wrote the following for his 95th episode, featuring Li: "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... NXT's Chinese powerhouse Xia Li is fast building a reputation away from the WWE Performance Center, backstage at Raw & Smackdown, as being an absolute beast in the gym. It was Sasha Banks who first brought her to my attention, so I checked her out her social media stuff and immediately knew I had to get her onto Celtic Warrior Workouts. And how right I was, this kung fu kicking crossfit girl hit me up with two back-to-back insane workouts at the PC in Orlando. Not embarrassed to admit, Xia Li's workout was the toughest I've done on this channel to date and it really has to be seen to be believed. Sometimes it's worth the search to find new talent when you... Brave Change."

- A Prime Target preview special on the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event will air this Thursday on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. The Takeover pre-show will air live this Saturday at 11:30am ET, and then the main card will begin at 12pm ET. You can click here for the latest announced card for the "Takeover: Blackpool II" event. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will interview Kane on his next "Broken Skull Sessions" episode after Takeover goes off the air on the Network.

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to thank "Mindfreak" Criss Angel for his kind words and VIP treatment at last night's show in Las Vegas.

She wrote, "Thank you @CrissAngel! #CrissAngel #Mindfreak @PHVegas was INCREDIBLE!!!! Next time you have to levitate me!!! @WWE is proud to have played a very small roll in your incredible career! I wonder what else we could do together? [thinking face emoji]"

Stephanie responded to a post Angel made after she and Triple H attended Sunday's show. "What an honor to have @TripleH & @StephMcMahon at #CrissAngel #Mindfreak @PHVegas tonight. @WWE #WWE is where it all began for me - thank you to the McMahon family," Angel wrote.

You can see their tweets below: