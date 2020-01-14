Sonya Deville is the first openly lesbian performer in WWE history and she witnessed WWE introducing a same-sex storyline involving Lana and Liv Morgan. That obviously would cause a ton of emotions from Deville and she was asked how she felt about the storyline during an interview with Bleacher Report.

"I mean, at the end of the day, we work for a sports-entertainment company, and the segment was very entertaining," said Deville. "That's not to say Mandy and I don't get our storyline in the future. You know, there's room for plenty of LGBTQ storylines."

When asked specifically about the Lana - Liv Morgan angle and if it could have been handled better, Deville said she wouldn't comment on it.

From Goldust to Billy and Chuck to "HLA", WWE's presentation of LGBTQ characters has been stereotypical or as Bleacher Report described it, "underwhelming." Deville was asked what must be changed to provide a product that's more inclusive and representative of this group.

"I've been working hard over the past two-and-a-half years since I've been on Raw and SmackDown with executives and GLAAD and organizations in trying to do exactly that," stated Deville. "I think it's very important to have representation of every human there is, right? Just like you would see on a TV show or a movie in Hollywood.

"That's something that's personally important to me and the company as a whole. There's definitely talks going on about more representation in the years to come. I'll definitely make it my personal duty and passion to help pursue those."

Deville added that being on Total Divas has allowed people to see her real life and that could, perhaps, allow fans to relate better to her and other Superstars better than the way WWE presents them.