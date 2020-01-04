With 2019 closing out that means it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s "Best of 2019" awards! Last week, you sent in your nominations for the "best of" in each of the following promotions: WWE, NXT, AEW, NJPW, and Other (Impact, ROH, NWA, MLW, GCW, Indies).

Each day this week we will have final voting to determine this year's winners. Please vote in the poll below to determine this year's "Match Of The Year."

Monday (12/30): Male Wrestler Of The Year

Tuesday (12/31): Female Wrestler Of The Year

Wednesday (1/1): Tag Team Of The Year

Thursday (1/2): Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Friday (1/3): Breakout Star Of The Year

Saturday (1/4): Match Of The Year

Sunday (1/5): Event Of The Year

The final winners will be revealed Monday, January 6. If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.