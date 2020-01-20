Even though Tessa Blanchard is often wrestling the guys in Impact Wrestling, she also has a strong relationship with many in the Knockouts Division. The new Impact Wrestling World Champion talked about her friendship with Jordynne Grace when Blanchard spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast before last weekend's Hart To Kill pay-per-view.

"We've gotten placed together on a few loops or we've driven or roomed together and we bonded. We have very similar mindsets as we wanna wake up, lift and eat clean on our loops. Not everyone is like that but we have similar mindsets so it helps keep you accountable. We stay on track with our workouts and clean eating," said Blanchard.

"Also, we have a lot in common in life with our views and morals. It's cool when you find a friend where it's not about drama or talking bad. It's genuinely a person that pushes you to be a better version of yourself."

Another Impact wrestler who Blancard has a close relationship with is her fiancee, DAGA. She talked about being able to travel on the road with him.

"The pros are very apparent because it's so important in our line of work, or any line of work, to keep a balance. When you get money or fame it tends to take some people and carry them away," said Blanchard. "They can forget who they are when all that stuff happens. I think it's important to keep that balance and not get caught up in that lifestyle."

She added that the money and fame will fade and it's important that you made smart choices before it does go away. It's always important to pay attention to the things that are real and she does that with her relationship to DAGA.

There have been many infidelity angles involving real-life couples recently such as Rusev/Lana/Bobby Lashley. Blanchard was asked if she would ever consider that type of angle with DAGA.

"Our relationship isn't something we've had in any storyline as it just hasn't been necessary and I don't think I'm the type of talent that needs to go in that route," stated Blanchard.

At Hard to Kill, Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan for the Impact World Title. While that feud will continue, she talked about other dream matches she has for 2020.

"I'd love to wrestle everyone just to say that I did. I'd love to wrestle Rosemary because we've never shared a ring before," revealed Blanchard. "I'd love to wrestle Eddie Edwards because I think he's so talented. I feel everyone in our locker room is so talented even someone like Amazing Red – he's not in our locker room but I'd love to share a ring with him."

Tessa's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Tessa discusses critics of her feud with Sami Callihan, her Impact World Title match against Callihan at Hard To Kill, becoming a role model to young women, possibly unifying the World and Knockout's Championships, her fiancee DAGA, whether they'd ever do an infidelity angle and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.