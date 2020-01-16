It's interesting to note that WWE Superstars The Revival have been using the same trademark lawyer that AEW stars Cody Rhodes, Jim Ross and Arn Anderson have used for recent filings with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office).

As noted earlier this month at this link, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had attorney Michael Dockins of the Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick law firm in Toledo, Ohio file to trademark "#FTRKO" on January 7. They also filed to trademark "Shatter Machine" the next day, which is the name of their finishing move. Dockins also did Wilder's trademark filing for the "#FTR" name back in January 2019.

Cody hired Dockins to file for his trademarks on "The American Nightmare" and "The American Dream" last year, among others. Arn used Dockins to file to trademark his ring name on March 10, 2019, the day after Cody's filings mentioned above. JR also used Dockins to trademark "The Voice of Wrestling" in March 2019. At least one other wrestling-related name has used Dockins to file trademark applications as Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson filed to trademark "Four Horsemen" on the same day as Cody's filings in March 2019.

The Revival's trademark filings have fueled the rumors and speculation on possible WWE departures, which have been making the rounds for the past year. Dash and Dawson's contracts reportedly expire in April.

